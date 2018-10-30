MONTEREY, Calif. – The Oregon Tech women lead while the men are in third place after the first day of the Pacific Coast Hwy Invite at Del Monte Golf Course Monday.

Tech’s Mayson Tibbs fired a tournament low 67 in Monday’s second round after his first round 75 to lead the men to third place and he is now just one stroke off the lead, trailing Grant McKay of William Jessup for medalist honors.

Ashley Zhu is in first place with her first round score of 77, leading the Oregon Tech women to a 21 stroke lead.

Payton Canon (79) is in third for the Owl women with OIT’s Aerin Song and Stephanie Koza tied for fourth after their first round 82.

The Oregon Tech men are just 10 strokes behind Menlo and three strokes behind William Jessup for second place.

The final round will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday.