Join the Klamath County Association for Family and Community Education in the gathering of items and the assembly of items for Veteran’s Hygiene Packs. Items that are needed include shampoo, combs, tooth brushes, bars of soap, lotion, razors and more. The packs will be assembled on November 3rd from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM at Keepers Corner in Klamath Falls. For more information see the flyer above for phone numbers of people to reach.