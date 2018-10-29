Make sure to add the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Casino Night to your calendar. The event takes place Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 5:30 PM – 10:30 PM at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds. Tickets are available right now! Contact the fairgrounds to get yours today!

Pre-Sale Dinner Tickets $20 through November 9th; $25 after that

Pre-Sale Kids under 12 $10 through November 9th; $12 after that

Dinner for a table of 8 for $200 and includes $50 in “Casino Money”

Casino and Bar open at 5:30; Dinner at 6:30