LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women’s soccer team clinched the third seed in the 2018 CCC Women’s Soccer Championship presented by U.S. Bank, which is set to begin November 7 as the Owls play the No.6 seed College of Idaho at 2:00 pm.

Eastern Oregon is the the top seed as they finished the year 13-1-2 overall, and 9-1-2 in conference play and shares the regular season title with Carroll College (10-6-2, 9-1-2 CCC). By virtue of the second tiebreaker criteria of fewest goals allowed during conference play, the Mountaineers receive the number one seed and the first of two automatic qualifiers to the NAIA National Tournament. Carroll enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Rounding out the top five of the seeding are No. 3 Oregon Tech (11-4-2, 8-3-1 CCC), No. 4 Southern Oregon University (9-4-3, 7-3-2 CCC) and No. 5 Northwest University (8-8-2, 7-3-2 CCC). Southern earned the tiebreaker over Northwest also using the second criteria of fewest goals allowed in CCC play.

The College of Idaho earned the sixth seed followed by Rocky Mountain College in seventh. CI defeated RMC during the regular season to win the tiebreaker. Corban University earned the eighth and final spot.

Tournament festivities will begin with a student athlete banquet on November 6 where All-Conference Awards will be announced. Games will get underway the following morning on Nov. 7. The tournament will again be held at Willamalane Sports Complex in Springfield, Ore. and hosted by Northwest Christian University.

Friday November 9 is an off day from competition but remaining teams will participate in a clinic with Eugene/Springfield Special Olympic athletes. This is the third year of the popular event.

Women’s Soccer Championships Schedule

11/7/18 Quarterfinals 11 a.m. #1 Eastern vs. # 8 Corban #2 Carroll vs. #7 Rocky 2 p.m. #4 Southern vs. #5 Northwest #3 Oregon Tech vs. #6 College of Idaho 11/8/18-Semifinals 4 p.m. Highest seed vs. lowest seed Next Highest seed vs. next lowest seed 11/10/18 Championship noon Winner’s from Semifinals

Note: Game Fields will be assigned by Tournament Director based on matchups and seating capacity