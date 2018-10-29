LA GRANDE, Ore. – A dominating 4-0 win on the road at Providence on Saturday helped Oregon Tech clinch a berth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference 2018 CCC Men’s Soccer Championships presented by U.S. Bank. The Owls will be the No. 8 seed and will play the No.1 Seed Raiders of Southern Oregon on Wednesday, November 7 at 5:00 pm in Eugene.

Southern finished the year 14-2-2 overall, and 11-0-2 in conference. Along with the regular season championship, the Raiders will receive the first of two automatic qualifiers to the NAIA National Tournament.

Corban University, ranked No. 16 in the country, earned the second seed in the conference tournament, finishing the 2018 campaign 14-2-1 overall and 11-1-1 in the CCC. Rounding out the top four of the seeding are Rocky Mountain College (14-4, 10-3 CCC) and Eastern Oregon (10-3-4, 8-2-3 CCC).

Providence earned the fifth seed followed by The Evergreen State College at sixth, Carroll College in seventh and Oregon Tech the eighth and final spot. Even though OIT, CC and TESC each finished the regular season with 19 points, the comparison of head-to-head record resulted in the tiebreaker and order of sixth through eighth.

The winner of the tournament will earn the second automatic qualifier to the NAIA Championships that begin with Opening Rounds on Nov. 17. In the event the number one seed Southern Oregon is also the tournament champion the second AQ will go to the runner-up.

Tournament festivities will begin with a student athlete banquet on Nov. 6 where All-Conference Awards will be announced. Games will get underway the following day on Nov. 7. The tournament will again be held at Willamalane Sports Complex in Springfield, Ore. and hosted by Northwest Christian University.

Friday Nov. 9 is an off day from competition but remaining teams will participate in a clinic with Eugene/Springfield Special Olympic athletes. This is the fourth year of the popular event.

2018 Men’s Soccer Championships Schedule

11/7/18 Quarterfinals 5 p.m. # 1 Southern vs. # 8 Oregon Tech # 2 Corban vs. # 7 Carroll 8 p.m. # 3 Rocky vs. # 6 Evergreen # 4 Eastern vs. # 5 Providence 11/8/18 -Semifinals 7 p.m. Highest seed vs. lowest seed Next Highest seed vs, next lowest seed 11/10/18 Championships 3 p.m. Winners from Semi’s

Note: Game Fields will be assigned by Tournament Director based on matchups and seating capacity