KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – For the second night in a row Tyler Hieb led Oregon Tech in scoring as the Owls improved to 2-0 on the season with a 96-53 win over Northwest Indian College at Danny Miles Court.

Hieb had 14 points, Harrison Steiger added 13 points, Scotty Burge 12 points and Matt Van Tassell 10 points in the win.

“I think a lot of credit needs to go to Northwest Indian College,” said Tech Head Coach Justin Parnell . “The way they competed tonight. I was very impressed with their resiliency. Our bigs were outstanding as they combined for 30 rebounds and were certainly the aggressors.”

Lachlan Mckimm had a game high 16 boards with Garret Albrecht adding 10 as the Owls won the rebounding battle 63-29.

Tech shot 45.8% for the game while holding the Eagles to 26.7%

Up next Oregon Tech will play at New Hope Christian College on Thursday and Friday in Eugene, Oregon with start times at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively.