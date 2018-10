The Officers and Members of VFW Post 1383 are pleased to announce the start of 1st Saturday Morning Breakfast beginning Saturday November 3rd. The event is open to the public.

Location: VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Avenue.

Hours: 8:00am to 10:00am

Menu: Scrambled eggs, Hash Browns, Bacon, Biscuits and Gravy, Toast & Coffee

Price $7:00 per person

For more information, please contact Michael J. Reynolds, Post Information Officer, at 541.891.5759.