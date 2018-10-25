Around 6:40 last night, a young driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and drove their vehicle into the front entrance of the Subway Restaurant on Washburn Way. There have been no major injuries reported from the accident. The driver was a little shaken up but over all is alright and according to reports, there is a male minor with some abrasions on his face. Most of vehicle came to a stop inside the restaurant after crashing thru the front wall and into the counter. We will continue to update you as we get more information.

Picture provided by Kristin Blodgett