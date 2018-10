Don’t miss the annual Merrill Christmas Bazaar November 16 and November 17, from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Merrill Civic Center.

Santa Claus will be at this event between the hours of 10 AM and 2 PM on Saturday, November 17 .

For more information regarding this event or to be a vendor, please contact Lee Harris at 541-798-5117 or Carol Cossey at 5410891-9552.