Klamath Falls, OR. October 10, 2018 Klamath Falls Subaru is excited in invite the community to the exclusive launch of the 2019 Subaru Ascent and Subaru Forester. To kick off the celebration, Klamath Falls Subaru is hosting a free community event on Thursday , October 25th at their location, 2880 Washburn Way.

The Subaru Ascent is a family-sized SUV with a choice of second-row bench seating for up to eight or available captain’s chairs for extra comfort and space for up to seven. The Subaru Forester has been redesigned to provide increased passenger and cargo room.

The event is 5pm to 7pm with food, giveaways, test drives and much more! Giveaways include premium items from YETI®, Polaroid Originals, Pendleton®, BAGGU, TOPO Designs, Rumpl, Jade Yoga, and Klean Kanteen.

“We are really excited to have this event” states Sales Manger Rob Seater. “This is a great opportunity to come test drive these two all-new vehicles, see why Klamath Falls Subaru is different from other local dealerships and meet our staff.”