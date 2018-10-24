Come join the fun at Harbor Isles for the first annual PARTY IN PINK! This by donation zumbathon to support Breast Cancer Awareness month will be a booty shakin good time! All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer treatment Center.

Raffles!

Door prizes!

T-shirts!

The fabulous instructors will have you a moovin and a shakin your cares and calories away! They include: Ashley Wendt, Mandy Howard Hewitt, Theresa Richey, Keana Gordon and Melissa Bush Garrett!

Grab a friend and support a great cause!