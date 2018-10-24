Sunday night a Klamath falls in-home comfort care provider was found passed out in the residence of her patient with over $10,000 worth of stolen items in her possession. 23 year old Shaylyn Rae Steeber was found with the stolen property as well as methamphetamine and heroin. Steeber was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree criminal mistreatment, possession of meth and possession of heroin. She appeared in court on Monday October 22 and still does not have another hearing scheduled.