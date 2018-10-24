KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A guided history hike in the Klamath River Canyon on Saturday, Nov. 3, will explore early wagon roads that were among the earliest transportation routes in Klamath County.

The hike, rated as difficult, is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum, the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Resource Area, and the Klamath River Four Wheel Drive Association.

The all-day event is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required.

Wagon roads ascending the east side of the Klamath River Canyon were constructed in the 1870s and ’80s, then abandoned following construction of the current Topsy Grade Road in the 1890s.

“We’ll be hiking on roads that never saw a motor vehicle,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The brush has grown pretty thick in spots, and there are some downed trees to contend with, but otherwise the roads are in remarkably good shape.”

The hike will begin at the rim of the Klamath River Canyon, and descend a distance of about 2 miles on an old wagon road. Hikers will then have the option of being transported by four-wheel-drive vehicles back to the top, or hiking back on a different abandoned road.

Hikers will encounter thick brush, large fallen logs and uneven ground. Participants should pack a lunch, drinking water and gear appropriate for varying weather conditions.

The hike group will meet in Dorris, Participants should be prepared to drive their own vehicles for several miles over gravel roads to the hike starting point.

For more information or to register for the hike, contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls, at (541) 882-1000.