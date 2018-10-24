On 10/23/18 at approximately 4:00pm, attempts to arrest Nickolas Beaumont on outstanding felony warrants led to a pursuit in the area south of Merrill and Malin, Oregon and at times into northern California in the Tulelake area. Nickolas Beaumont had a history of fleeing police and on this date he tried again. After a pursuit lasting approximately “30” minutes he was taken into custody hiding in an apartment in Malin, Oregon after crashing the pickup he was driving into the side of a brick structure.

Nickolas Beaumont had been indicted in July of this year in the Klamath County Circuit Court for the crimes of stealing vehicles and eluding police. He was known to have bragged about possessing weapons and displaying them at times. A weapon was later recovered in a stolen vehicle Beaumont had been working on when police arrived at a residence on Wilson Road.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the apprehension of the suspect with the aid of every law enforcement agency in the Klamath Basin and northern California as the coordinated pursuit traveled between many different jurisdictions. Knowing the suspects tendency to flee in a motor vehicle, assistance was obtained prior to the planned arrest by Emergency Air Lift who provided an aircraft to direct pursuing officers on the ground.

Nickolas James Beaumont

Charges:

Felony Warrant – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Felony Warrant – Failure to Appear on charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance Meth

Felony Warrant – Theft

Felony Warrant – Felony Warrant out of Siskiyou County for Flight from and Officer and

Obstruction of a Public Safety Officer

Many more charges will be added related to other crimes allegedly committed by Nickolas Beaumont in the past several months.