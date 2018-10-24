Come on down to the VFW on October 27th for the Electric Halloween event. Spotlight Entertainment has a top notch line-up of PNW heavy-hitters (including TWO from Portland, OR) ready to get spooky with you all for this one of a kind Halloween dance event.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the VFW repainting the mural on the side of their building so come out and show them the love!

Doors open at 7:30 PM and the show is 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM at the VFW in downtown Klamath Falls, OR.

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER