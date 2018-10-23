Tis the season! Don your ugliest of ugly sweaters head to Harbor Isles for Klamath’s 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Run on December 1st at 9 AM.

This snow or shine event is for all ages and even pets are encouraged to dress for the occasion! This 5k fun run/walk (3.1 miles) is your choice of a jolly jog or sprightly stroll through Harbor Isles with no official timing, and no recommended fitness level. So, grab your friends, cajole your co-workers and persuade your pet loving pals to dig out the ugly sweaters and come join the fun!

The course and festivities begin and finish at Harbor Isles Golf Course with two loops along the lake and golf course. Kids Dash & Doggie Dress Up are no charge events. Bring your friends and family to cheer everyone on!