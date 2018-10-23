October is National Farm to School month. In celebration of the farmers that grow our food, children in elementary schools throughout the Klamath Basin will simultaneously bite into an Oregon-grown apple on Tuesday, October 30th at 2:30 pm. This is a fun and delicious way to create awareness of local efforts to integrate Oregon grown foods into school cafeterias. Purchasing Oregon-grown food for schools takes extra effort but everyone wins—the students, the farmer and the local economy. Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center has partnered with Klamath County and Klamath City Schools to promote Oregon-grown foods in the cafeteria. Students are more likely to try new foods when they know where the food is grown. Local farms that have linked with the school cafeteria include Flying T Ranch, PoeTential Eggs, Bellweather Farms, Sweet Union Farm, Daniel Farm, Valley View Orchards and others.

Be part of a collective activity that brings us all together by the simple act of crunching into a local apple. If you’d like to join the “Crunch at Once,” register at https://goo.gl/forms/qqkdLIZpxMk7fvTW2 , go to OSU KBEC Facebook or contact Patty Case at patty.case@oregonstate.edu, 541-883-7131