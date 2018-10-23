La Grande, Ore. – A total of 37 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 385 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

Oregon Tech honorees:
Name                            Hometown            Yr.    Sport                        Major

Annika Andersen Baker, Ore. Sr. Women’s Cross Country Renewable Energy Engineering
Kayley Andersen Clackamas, Ore. So. Volleyball Pre-Nursing
Lodewijk Bloemzaad Oegstgeest, Netherlands Sr.  Men’s Soccer Management
Chase Bohman Creswell, Ore. Sr. Volleyball Psychology
Aimee Bruner Klamath Falls, Ore. Jr. Women’s Soccer Renewable Energy Engineering
GeRysand Cabanilla Kaneohe, Hawaii Sr. Men’s Soccer Renewable Energy Engineering
Kylie Cowell Visalia, Calif. Jr. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Danielle De Castro Seattle, Wash. Sr. Women’s Cross Country Mechanical Engineering
Joey Driessen Oegstgeest, Netherlands Jr. Men’s Soccer Communication Studies
Chelsea Entrambasaguas Klamath Falls, Ore. Sr. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Isabella Foss Albany, Ore. Sr. Volleyball Nuclear Medicine
Susie Garza Baldwin Park, Calif. Sr. Women’s Cross Country Communication Studies
Brennan Gazdik Boise, Idaho. Jr. Men’s Soccer Mechanical Engineering
Sierra Hazlett Flagstaff, Ariz. So. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Abigail Herbert Milwaukie, Ore. So. Women’s Soccer Pre-MIT
Emily Hillestad Eugene Ore. Sr. Women’s Soccer Medical Imaging Technology
Rielee Jaekel Gladstone, Ore. So. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Mitchell Jillson Portland, Ore. So. Men’s Soccer Applied Mathematics
Caleb Kauffman Caldwell, Idaho. Sr. Men’s Cross Country Software Engineering Tech
Kelly Kylio Nine Miles Falls, Wash. Sr. Men’s Soccer Mechanical Engineering
Devin Lutz Sandy, Ore. Jr. Men’s Soccer Civil Engineering
Clayton Maves McMinnville, Ore. Sr. Men’s Soccer Management
Karah McCulley Bend, Ore. Jr. Women’s Soccer Civil Engineering
Amy Morikawa Fullerton, Calif. So. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Chad Morishige Kaneohe, Hawaii So. Men’s Soccer Electrical Engineering
Kyra Mullins Canby Ore. So. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Bailey Nelson Firth, Idaho. Sr. Volleyball Respiratory Care
Noah Pham Irvine, Calif. So. Men’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Eillie Quercia Hoquiam, Wash. Sr. Women’s Soccer Environmental Sciences
Cindy Reed Klamath Falls, Ore. Sr. Women’s Cross Country Biology Health-Science
Matthew Sai Honolulu, Hawaii Sr. Men’s Soccer Communication Studies
Victor Salazar Burbank, Calif. Sr. Men’s Soccer Applied Mathematics
Hailey Satyna Scotts Mills, Ore. Jr. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Jenna Stiehr Galt, Calif. So. Women’s Soccer Biology Health-Science
Jaime Toedtemeier Clackamas, Ore. So. Volleyball Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Mallory Ward Yreka, Calif. Jr. Women’s Cross Country Civil Engineering
Paul Wyatt Portland, Ore. Sr. Men’s Cross Country Software Engineering

