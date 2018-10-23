La Grande, Ore. – A total of 37 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 385 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

Oregon Tech honorees:

Name Hometown Yr. Sport Major