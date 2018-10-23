La Grande, Ore. – A total of 37 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 385 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.
Oregon Tech honorees:
Name Hometown Yr. Sport Major
|Annika
|Andersen
|Baker, Ore.
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Renewable Energy Engineering
|Kayley
|Andersen
|Clackamas, Ore.
|So.
|Volleyball
|Pre-Nursing
|Lodewijk
|Bloemzaad
|Oegstgeest, Netherlands
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Management
|Chase
|Bohman
|Creswell, Ore.
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Psychology
|Aimee
|Bruner
|Klamath Falls, Ore.
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Renewable Energy Engineering
|GeRysand
|Cabanilla
|Kaneohe, Hawaii
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Renewable Energy Engineering
|Kylie
|Cowell
|Visalia, Calif.
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Danielle
|De Castro
|Seattle, Wash.
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Mechanical Engineering
|Joey
|Driessen
|Oegstgeest, Netherlands
|Jr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Communication Studies
|Chelsea
|Entrambasaguas
|Klamath Falls, Ore.
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Isabella
|Foss
|Albany, Ore.
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Nuclear Medicine
|Susie
|Garza
|Baldwin Park, Calif.
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Communication Studies
|Brennan
|Gazdik
|Boise, Idaho.
|Jr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Mechanical Engineering
|Sierra
|Hazlett
|Flagstaff, Ariz.
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Abigail
|Herbert
|Milwaukie, Ore.
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Pre-MIT
|Emily
|Hillestad
|Eugene Ore.
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Medical Imaging Technology
|Rielee
|Jaekel
|Gladstone, Ore.
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Mitchell
|Jillson
|Portland, Ore.
|So.
|Men’s Soccer
|Applied Mathematics
|Caleb
|Kauffman
|Caldwell, Idaho.
|Sr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Software Engineering Tech
|Kelly
|Kylio
|Nine Miles Falls, Wash.
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Mechanical Engineering
|Devin
|Lutz
|Sandy, Ore.
|Jr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Civil Engineering
|Clayton
|Maves
|McMinnville, Ore.
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Management
|Karah
|McCulley
|Bend, Ore.
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Civil Engineering
|Amy
|Morikawa
|Fullerton, Calif.
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Chad
|Morishige
|Kaneohe, Hawaii
|So.
|Men’s Soccer
|Electrical Engineering
|Kyra
|Mullins
|Canby Ore.
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Bailey
|Nelson
|Firth, Idaho.
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Respiratory Care
|Noah
|Pham
|Irvine, Calif.
|So.
|Men’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Eillie
|Quercia
|Hoquiam, Wash.
|Sr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Environmental Sciences
|Cindy
|Reed
|Klamath Falls, Ore.
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Biology Health-Science
|Matthew
|Sai
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Communication Studies
|Victor
|Salazar
|Burbank, Calif.
|Sr.
|Men’s Soccer
|Applied Mathematics
|Hailey
|Satyna
|Scotts Mills, Ore.
|Jr.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Jenna
|Stiehr
|Galt, Calif.
|So.
|Women’s Soccer
|Biology Health-Science
|Jaime
|Toedtemeier
|Clackamas, Ore.
|So.
|Volleyball
|Nuclear Medicine Imaging
|Mallory
|Ward
|Yreka, Calif.
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Civil Engineering
|Paul
|Wyatt
|Portland, Ore.
|Sr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Software Engineering