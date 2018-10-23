Klamath Irrigation District is celebrating 100 years of Water and Infrastructure and the C-Siphon Ribbon Cutting this Friday (October 26th) from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at the Merrill Civic Center. Reserve your spot today by calling 541.882.6661!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here