ROCKLIN, Calif. – The Oregon Tech women’s cross country team showed why they are ranked at No. 4 in the NAIA with a dominant performance as they finished 1-2-3-8-10-19-22 to win the William Jessup Warrior Invite Saturday morning while the OIT men finished 7th in an NAIA Top 25 packed field at Spring View Park.

Head Coach Jack Kegg said, “The ladies made a statement that they are chasing a national trophy. The men are racing for a national bid. Our first three ladies ran faster than our school record of 17:39.0 and our first seven ladies all ran personal best. Paul, Victor, Nick, and Chris also all had personal bests. We ran very well today! I am very proud of both these teams and how they race with their hearts and heads against some of the best teams in the West.”

Susie Garza led the Owls with a time of 17:26 in the 5-K event followed by Cindy Reed(17:27), Danielle De Castro (17:29), Faith Widman (18:11), Annika Andersen (18:16, Hannah Mason (18:42), Mallory Ward (18:49) and Andie Kolasinski (18:56).

Oregon Tech was first with a score of 24 followed by No. 10 Southern Oregon (44); third was No. 14 College of Idaho (65)

Paul Wyatt led the men in the 8-K race (25:38) followed by Ricky Garcia (25:46), Victor Rios (25:56), Nick McMillen (25:59), and Chris Ramirez (26:02).

No. 2 Southern Oregon won the men’s race with a score of 47, followed by No. 4 College of Idaho (54), No.14 Westmont was third, No. 22 The Master’s 4th with No. 8 Eastern Oregon finishing 5th. UC Merced, who finished just a head of OIT in 6th, was in the receiving votes category.

Up next will be the Cascade Conference Championships on Saturday, November 3 at Lake Sammamish State Park in Issaquah, Washington.