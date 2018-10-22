The cause of the Stukel Fire, which began in Klamath Falls Sunday afternoon, has been identified.

A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Law Enforcement investigation determined the fire started in an area being used for target shooting and evidence of exploding targets was collected.

With the assistance of the Oregon State Police Arson Unit, Bureau of Land Management agents learned 39-year-old Dylan Acres was in the area with two of his minor children shooting tracer ammunition and exploding targets when the fire started.

Acres attempted to suppress the fire with a small fire extinguisher before leaving the scene and calling 911 to report it. The fire spread to about 500 acres before being contained by fire crews from multiple agencies.

Any state charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.