ASHLAND, Ore – No. 19 Southern Oregon (13-2-1, 10-0-1 CCC) scored twice in the first half downing Oregon Tech (6-7-2, 5-5-1 CCC) 2-0 Saturday in a Cascade Conference match at Raider Stadium.

“SOU is a solid and aggressive team,” said Head Coach Matt Munhall . “They have earned their right as number one team in the CCC. They capitalized on a goal very early on and made it tough for us to come back. We battled and played a great second half, but we have to be a two half team. We now head to Montana, where our playoff hopes will be decided.”

No. 19 Raiders ended the regular season with their 10th shutout victory. In extending their unbeaten streak to 14 games, they were in control from the start: Less than five minutes into the game, Mitchell Pinney marked his Senior Night with his fifth goal of the season, a volley from 13 yards out that was assisted by Zac Hansen.

Insurance was added in the 42nd minute on one of their prettiest goals yet. Esteban Castaneda lined a pass just right of the post, which Kelly Gieber saved from going out of bounds by heading it back to Noah Addie, who sent a second header into the net for his team-leading 10th goal.

The Raiders finished with a 12-9 advantage in shots and a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

The Owls will head to Montana next weekend with games at Carroll College on Friday and the University of Providence next Saturday.