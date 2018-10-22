PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Tech (10-13, 5-11 CCC) snapped its eight game losing streak with a 3-0 win at Multnomah University (5-20, 3-14 CCC) Saturday night.

“We are very happy to get the win tonight. MU pushed us in the first game and we had to make some changes. We did a good job of making adjustments in games 2 and 3 which helped us pull away for the win. We will try and build on this win to finish the season strong.”

Both teams traded points during the first set with Oregon Tech scoring five straight points to go ahead 23-21 before tallying the final two points.

The Owls got off to a strong start in the second set, taking an early 8-3 advantage before holding off the Lions 25-22.

OIT found another quick start in the final set before tallying five straight points to go ahead 15-8, putting the match out of reach of MU.

Tech had a .287 kill percentage for the game while holding the Lions to .171.

Nicole Reyes led the Owls with 16 kills with Chase Bohman and Melody Edwards each adding 9 kills.

Up next OIT will host Northwest University and Evergreen State Friday and Saturday respectively.