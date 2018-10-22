ASHLAND, Ore – Southern Oregon (9-2-3, 7-1-2 CCC) scored the golden goal just three minutes into overtime to down Oregon Tech (10-3-2, 7-2-1 CCC) 2-1 Saturday in a crucial Cascade Conference match at Raider Stadium.

“I thought it was a very competitive game by two teams,” said Head Coach Brandon Porter . “Jenni always prepares her teams well and today was no exception. We controlled the first half, and SOU started to exert outstanding offensive pressure in the second half. It’s disappointing to lose such an important game, but it is an excellent wakeup call as we head into the last weekend in Montana and then the conference tournament. I am happy with the effort but know that the ladies will respond appropriately. Pain is part of the process and losses like this one make true competitors better in the long run. Congratulations to the SOU seniors, it’s a great home send off for them and a well-deserved win.”

SOU’s Kiani Pandoliano went off the bounce in the 93rd minute and lined up a shot right-of-center from 23 yards deep, placing it just under the crossbar and over keeper Jenna Stiehr’s outstretched arms for a golden goal that kept the Raiders in the CCC title hunt.

With one week left in the regular season, SOU passed up the Owls by one point in the standings and moved into a tie with second-place Carroll. Eastern Oregon (12-1-2, 8-1-2) has a three-point lead in first place but just one game to go. The Raiders and Owls will wrap up at Carroll and Providence (Mont.) next Weekend.

OIT was riding a six-game winning streak and appeared in control after Haley Janky assisted Cassidy Gosvener’s sixth goal of the season in the 30th minute.

After getting out-shot 5-2 in the first half, the Raiders became the aggressors. In the 55th minute, Misty Martinez set up Mia Volpatti for a 20-yard strike that she directed into the upper-left corner for an equalizer.

Volpatti’s goal was her fifth of the season. Pandoliano, who also scored a pair in SOU’s last outing, a 5-0 win over Evergreen, is up to six goals and three game-winners.

The Owls didn’t put a shot on goal over the final 43 minutes. SOU had another good chance a minute into the extra session when Macaylea Mitchell centered a pass just in front of the Stiehr, but the ball jumped off Simone Schroder’s foot and over the post.