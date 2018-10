The Salvation Army will be taking Christmas Applications for Food and gifts

from October 22nd, 2018 TO December 5TH, 2018 at 2960 Maywood Drive, Suite 12.

The hours for applications are Monday 8:00 am to 12 Noon, Wednesday 8:00 am to 12 Noon & Friday 12 Noon to 2:00 p.m. Call 541-882-5280 for more information.