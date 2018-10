The Linkville Players present “Private Eyes” a comedy of suspicion in which nothing is quite what it seems. The audience itself plays the role of detective in this hilarious “relationship thriller” about love and the power of deception. Performances at 201 Main Street Klamath Falls, Friday and Saturday evenings November 9 -December 1 with a 2 pm Sunday matinee on November 25.

Tickets priced from $10.00 to $14.00 available at Main Street Jewelers and at the door one hour prior to shows.