KLAMATH FALLS OR. – Hard work by firefighters on the ground combined with air resources has resulted in 90 percent containment of the 518 acre Stukel Fire.

Fire crews will continue mop up operations today while addressing rehabilitation needs from dozer line created during suppression of the fire.

Work will continue throughout the weekend as the fire transitions from a Type 3 to a Type 4 management organization. Over the next few days four engines, and a 20 person hand crew will continue to search for any remaining heat within the interior of the fire, and patrol and secure fire lines.

*This will be the final update for the Stukel Fire unless there are significant changes. Future information will be updated on the SCOFMP Facebook page.

Containment is anticipated by Monday October 22. Interior smokes may still be visible even after containment but the fire will be monitored until it is called out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Road Closures will be lifted at 6:00 p.m. this evening, however with continued firefighter activity we ask the public to avoid the area around Stukel Mountain.

Road Closure: A road closure remains in effect along Hill Road on the west side of Stukel Mountain. On the south end it is closed at Hill Road and Matney Way. On the north end it is closed from the junction of Reeder and Hill Roads. Dehlinger Road is also closed from Hwy 39 to Hill Road.

Community safety and that of our firefighters is the number one priority for all SCOFMP employees.