It’s baaaaack! AND it is the best EVER, SMART Boots for Books Bash!

A sellout was certain BUT we do have a very few spaces open for first lucky folks to call scattered throughout our tables.

Don’t dally pard’ner if ‘yer wantin’ some wild west fun to support kiddos, reading and book buyin’! I am not joshin’…give our office ring-a-ding to see about a spot…541.273.2424!