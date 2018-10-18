Students will be collecting pet food donations at Thunderbird, Coastal and Petco

Klamath Union High School DECA and National Honor Society students will be collecting pet food donations outside local businesses Saturday to benefit the Klamath Animal Shelter.

Students will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Thunderbird, Coastal and Petco in Klamath Falls. People can bring donations to one of the collection bins or purchase pet food inside the store and put it in the collection bin.

This is the 15th year the KU club has hosted the Will Love For Food event. Last year, students collected 3,000 pounds of food for the local shelter.