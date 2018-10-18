The Klamath County School District has hired a 21-year Air Force veteran and state superintendent of Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing as its new construction project manager and maintenance supervisor.

Mike Jones will start with the district Nov. 5, replacing Justin Azevedo who is leaving the area to pursue new opportunities.

Jones has 28 years of experience in project management and maintenance. As state superintendent of the 173rd Fighter Wing Civil Engineer Flight at Kingsley Field, he directly supervises and plans maintenance for the 74 base facilities and its airfield.

“We’re excited to have him as the next leader of our high-performing maintenance department,” said Mark Greif, director of human resources for the Klamath County School District. “He comes highly regarded by his supervisors at Kingsley Field and is a well-respected member of the

Mike Jones

Kingsley Field community.”

“We’re confident he’ll fill Justin’s big shoes and continue to maintain the same level of professionalism we currently have in the department,” he added.

Azevedo has been with the district since 2012 and was a key player in managing a $31 million voter-approved facilities bond to build a new Henley Elementary School and do major upgrades to schools throughout the district. His last day is Nov. 2.

Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said the district had several well-qualified internal candidates competing for the position as well.

“However, the selection committee felt that Mike had many years of successful experience in a similar position,” he said.

For Jones, the job represents a new challenge and opportunity, and he said he is excited to join the school district.

“Justin and his team have done a phenomenal job,” he said. “My goal is to help the team continue that work and provide whatever experience I have to make their jobs easier.

“I work on a premise to observe and learn for a minimum of six months,” he added, “and then I may gradually introduce ideas to make processes better. Taking care of people is No. 1. When you have good processes that take care of people, then the mission succeeds.”

Jones started his career in 1990, serving in the Air Force as a heavy equipment and pavements maintenance journeyman. He transferred to Kingsley Field in 2000 as the lead operation manager for civil engineering. In 2005, he was promoted to chief of engineering operations, which included budget management as well as overseeing facility maintenance and repairs.

He retired from the military in 2011 and took a civilian position as the state superintendent, overseeing all base facilities.

Jones will supervise the district’s 13-member maintenance crew, which includes plumbers, electricians and carpenters, as well as all district construction and maintenance projects.

Current projects include breaking ground this fall on a new four-classroom building at Henley Middle School. Those classrooms – which will be similar to Peterson Elementary School’s fifth- sixth grade building – will replace current modular classrooms and be ready for students by the time school starts in fall 2019. Another four-classroom building will be constructed at Stearns Elementary School next year for occupancy in fall 2020.