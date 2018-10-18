LA GRANDE, Ore. – the Lewis-Clark State College baseball program finds themselves in familiar territory earning the top spot in the 2019 NAIA West baseball preseason coaches’ poll.

The Warriors received all five first place votes and 25 points to top the poll. LCSC finished last season with a 26-6 NAIA West and 40-13 overall record. The Warriors ended last season at the no. 4 spot in the NAIA national poll.

The University of British Columbia was picked second with 20 points. The Thunderbirds advanced to an opening round of the NAIA World Series last season and are coming off of a 19-12 NAIA West and 29-26 campaign. Corban University (11) and Oregon Tech (11) were selected in a tie for third in the poll.

The College of Idaho rounds out the poll picked to finish fifth.

For 2019 the top two teams in the NAIA West standings will again advance to the California Pacific Conference post season tournament for a chance to secure an automatic bid to the opening round of the NAIA baseball championships. With only five teams, the league is one team shy of qualification for its own AQ to post season, thus the need to advance through the Cal Pac. LCSC will not be one of the two teams to advance from the NAIA West as they already have an AQ to the final site as a result of hosting the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston, Idaho.

2019 NAIA West Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Poll