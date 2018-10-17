KLAMATH FALLS OR. –With assistance from air support, firefighters made great progress on the fire, increasing the containment to 70 percent by connecting lines on the north side of the Stukel fire from the west to the east. The line on the east side of the fire, to protect infrastructure, is in place keeping the fire from moving towards communications towers and private property.

Today’s moderate temperatures and higher humidity levels will keep fire behavior to a minimum. Fire crews will work to complete any unfinished fire line, and cool down interior hot spots. Air support will be used when needed as terrain is steep and rough, making it difficult for firefighters to access remaining heat from the ground.

As progress is made, resources will be released back to their home units. Incident Commander Trent Wilke said the Stukel Fire will continue to smoke within the interior of the fire over the next few weeks.

Please note that conditions are still dry across much of Oregon and we ask that all recreating in the great outdoors use care with fire and firearms.

The Stukel Fire is 500 acres in size, burning in grass, brush, and scattered juniper.

Estimated containment date is October 20. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Road Closure: A road closure remains in effect along Hill Road on the west side of Stukel Mountain. On the south end it is closed at Hill Road and Matney Way. On the north end it is closed from the junction of Reeder and Hill Roads. Dehlinger Road is also closed from Hwy 39 to Hill Road.

Community safety and that of our firefighters is the number one priority for all SCOFMP employees. We ask the public to avoid the area around Stukel Mountain.