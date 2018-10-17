It’s almost time for the fifth annual Klamath Comic Con! The downtown Klamath County Library will become a haven for all things fandom on Saturday, October 27thfrom 10 am to 4:30 pm.

The first 200 fans through the door will take home a swag bag with free comics and more

Retro video gaming all day! Play titles from the very earliest days of video gaming (or just your favorite ones from childhood).

Test your geeky wits at our Trivia Wheel! Answer a random question from fandoms past and present and win a cool prize!

Nerdy crafts for all ages!

Cosplayers showing off at the Klamath Comic Con Costume Contest!

Lures at the library’s Pokemon Go stop all day! (Gotta catch ’em all!)

See more at https://klamathlibrary.org/adults/comic-con