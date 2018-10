Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss!

Sunday October 21st at The Ross Ragland

Show starts at 7 PM

For tickets go to RRTHEATER.ORG