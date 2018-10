SPOOKTACULAR FUN OPEN HORSE SHOW & GAMES Saturday, October 27, 2018

Sponsored by Klamath County 4-H Horse Leaders ALL PROCEEDS GO TO 4-H HORSE SCHOLARSHIP FUND

Office opens at 8:30 A.M. Show starts at 9:00 A.M. Klamath County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena

Fun prizes to 5th place. Drawings for boo-tiful prizes all day with your entry. COSTUME CLASS at 1:00 Entry Fees: $15.00 for 4 classes. Otherwise $5.00 per class No entry fee for classes 22 & 23 — you supply your own dollar