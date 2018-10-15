Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fire crews are currently reporting the Stukel Fire at 750 acres, and will continue to build and reinforce line on the fire today. The fire remains active.

Road Closure: Hill road will be closed from Dehlinger Road to the junction of Reeder and Hill Roads for firefighter and public safety.

Evacuation Level 1: There is a level one (Be Ready) evacuation level being put in place for the residences within the road closure area. Law enforcement will be notifying residents if they are in the evacuation area.

LEVEL 1: A Level 1 Evacuation means “BE READY” for potential evacuation.

The fire was reported yesterday afternoon and is primarily burning on Bureau of Land Management (Klamath Falls Resource Area) protected land, and private. It is burning in grass, brush, and juniper in fairly steep terrain on Stukel Mountain which is causing firefighters some difficulty with access.

The fire will be receiving additional resources today including two helicopters, and additional hand crews that will be extremely valuable in getting the fire knocked down and containment lines in place. A Type III Management organization will assume command of the fire today.

One of the other main priorities for incident command will be protection of the communications site at the top of Stukel Mountain. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Community safety and that of our firefighters is the number one priority for all SCOFMP employees.

For more information, please contact Angie Forbes at 541-219-0515.