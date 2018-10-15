The Lost River FFA Chapter has paired up with the Merrill Les Schwab Tire Center to launch a statewide hunger initiative to raise food to help #DriveAwayHunger and meet the growing need in our community. The statewide FFA service initiative will take place during the month of October.

Lost River FFA and the Merrill Les Schwab will be handing out bags at the Klamath Basin Potato Festival Parade on Saturday, Oct. 20 and will have a Les Schwab truck parked at the Merrill Civic Center after the parade for food drop offs.

In addition to nonperishable food, the FFA is seeking farm and ranch crop donations as well. To donate a portion of your food crop, contact the Lost River FFA Chapter Advisor, Meghan Miller, at 541-591-2219. All donations received will be given to the local food pantries. Lost River FFA is teaming up with the school’s Student Body Leadership Team to use some of the food collected to provide for needy families in the Merrill and Malin areas at Thanksgiving.

If there is more food donated than can be used in local communities, it will be distributed by the Oregon Food Bank to other pantries throughout the state.

This is a special project for the Oregon FFA, because FFA members are given the opportunity to live out their motto of “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve.”

Many Oregonians today are suffering from food insecurity and worry about where their next meal may come from. Since 2008, the Oregon Food Bank has seen the demand for emergency food boxes increase by 44 percent. A total of 1,117,000 boxes of food are distributed to people in Oregon every year.

The food drive is Les Schwab and the Oregon FFA’s way of helping fight hunger and partnering together to lend a helping hand. Be on the lookout for activities and collections happening throughout loal communities during the month of October. The public is encouraged to drop food donations at any Les Schwab Tire Store, Grange Co-op Store, or local FFA chapter.

The Oregon FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, and is a national youth organization of 653,359 student members — all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. There are 8,568 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Oregon FFA is made up of more than 6,500 members in 107 chapters throughout the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more, visit the Oregon FFA Facebook page and #DriveAwayHunger. To learn more about FFA visit www.oregonffa.com or www.ffa.org.