Klamath Falls, Ore. – South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership resources are on scene working to stop the spread of the Stukel Fire approximately 4 miles southwest of Olene, OR.

The fire was reported this afternoon and is primarily burning on Bureau of Land Management (Klamath Falls Resource Area) protected land, and some private. It is burning in grass and brush in fairly steep terrain on Stukel Mountain and is visible from Klamath Falls and surrounding areas.

Resources from Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, and Klamath Fire District 1 responded. Law enforcement is also on scene for firefighter and public safety. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On the west side of Stukel Mountain, 15-20 homes may be threatened if the spread of the fire cannot be stopped. Firefighters will be working to get containment lines in place to the best of their ability tonight and into the morning. Initially 11 engines, 2 dozers, water tenders, and overhead were dispatched. Aviation resources were not readily available outside of fire season, but additional resources are on order for the morning.

Community safety and that of our firefighters is the number one priority for all SCOFMP employees.

For more information, please contact Angie Forbes at 541-219-0515. Or get our most recent updates online at https://scofmp.blogspot.com/, on Facebook at facebook.com/SCOFMPFireInfo and on Twitter at @SCOFMPFireInfo.