When: October 27 at 10 am – Registration begins 9 am under the pavilion

Where: Running Y Ranch Cost: $20

Dress up in your wildest and craziest Halloween costume and take home an award for being one of the top 3 finishers or for best costume.

Pre-register at: runsignup.com/Race/OR/KlamathFalls/Mazama Halloween Run

Proceeds go to Mazama’s Wrestling Team