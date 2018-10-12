Lakeview police department is again without a permanent police chief as the latest potential chief declined the job 8 days post start date. Wyn Lohner who had retired in may after serving over 10 years as the baker city chief of police was the only applicant for the opening in Lakeview. Current Lakeview residents including many current and former law enforcement officers raised concerns at town meetings about ongoing litigation against Lohner dealing with Lohner, retaliation harassment and a baker city newspaper reporter. Lakeview is still looking for someone to fill the very important position.