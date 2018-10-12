ASHLAND, Ore. – No. 10 Southern Oregon (19-2, 12-2 CCC) continued its dominance over Oregon Tech (9-12, 4-10 CC) as the Raiders made it 32 consecutive head-to-head wins over OIT with a 3-0 straight set win at the Lithia Motors Pavilion Wednesday night.

“Tonight was another tough loss,” said OIT Head Coach Andrew Clifton . “SOU played solid when they needed to step up and we just didn’t get it done. We played hard and good enough to win at times, but need to finish.”

SOU slowed down Owls hitter Chase Bohman , who entered the match averaging five kills per set in CCC play. Bohman finished with nine over three sets – her lowest total in a conference match this season – to go with five errors on 30 attacks for a .133 average.

As a team, the Owls hit .081 with 32 kills and 24 errors. The loss was their seventh in a row, though the last three have been against top-25 opponents.

OIT setter Jaime Toedtemeier issued 28 assists with seven digs and libero Lindsey Sampson impressed with 13 digs.

Led by Cook and Hoyt, who got in on four apiece, the Raiders totaled eight blocks. Emma Ryan dominated the back row with 15 digs and Dani Johnson chipped in seven with five kills.

The Raiders attacked .210 behind setters Natalie James (23 assists) and Hannah Bogatin (12). Malie Rube added five kills on 11 swings.

The Lady Owls will have the weekend off before a trip to Portland to play Warner Pacific on Oct. 19 and Multnomah on October 20.