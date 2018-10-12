A Klamath county fire district 1 fireman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing items from home while he was on duty. 39 year old James Poore allegedly entered the home of an elderly man on October 6 while knowing the homeowner had been taken to the hospital. Poore was charged with 1st degree burglary and first degree misconduct. He was released from the Klamath county jail on an agreement to not consume intoxicants, to not represent himself as a firefighter or to contact the residence he stole from. Poore is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th in front of Judge Dan Bunch.