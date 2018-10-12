[Klamath Falls]⎯ The 2018 Fire Season has officially ended for Klamath and Lake Counties. Fire management personnel from Walker Range Patrol Association and the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath-Lake District, in cooperation with other local fire agencies and departments declared the termination of the 2018 season as of 12:01 am Friday, October 12, 2018. “Fire Season” for the area has been in effect since June 8th.

The ending of fire season lifts the ban on Open Debris burning in Klamath and Lake Counties. Logging Operation requirements including watchman services and fire equipment on site, in effect on private, county, and state lands have also been lifted.

Check with your local rural structural fire district for burning regulations within their districts and the county health departments for air quality restrictions. The Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath-Lake District does not issue or require burn permits on lands solely protected by them when fire season is not in effect.

“The public needs to continue fire safe debris burning practices”, stated Randall Baley, Protection Unit Forester. “We have lifted fire season, but that does not mean that people should do anything different from being safe. Debris Burning should only be done during daylight hours, in cleared areas, in ‘no wind’ conditions, and meeting Smoke Management and Air Quality guidelines.” Landowners need to remember that any burning escaping their control is their liability and they could be billed for the fire suppression costs. Be cautious, be fire safe.

The Oregon Department of Forestry would like to thank its cooperators, landowners and the people of Klamath and Lake Counties for their assistance in preventing fires and keeping the majority of the fire starts small during 2018.

During the 2018 season, Klamath-Lake District has documented 61 fires. From the total number of fires, approximately two thirds of those where human caused. In addition ODF personnel responded to and assisted in suppressing numerous other agency fires.