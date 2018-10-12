November 3rd at 10 am – Scotch Doubles Pool Fundraiser at Black Dog Billiards. $15.00 buy-in and $3.00 side pots. 1/2 the entry and side pot money will be paid out in prizes and the other half going to help local veterans in Klamath and Lake County.

