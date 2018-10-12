November 3rd at 10 am – Scotch Doubles Pool Fundraiser at Black Dog Billiards. $15.00 buy-in and $3.00 side pots. 1/2 the entry and side pot money will be paid out in prizes and the other half going to help local veterans in Klamath and Lake County.
MyBasin.com combines print, audio and video into a single, online location – all for free.
We add daily news and sports headlines, have updated weather forecasts and post the latest community announcements so you can plan your Basin-area recreation or attend a worthwhile cause.