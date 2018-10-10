LA GRANDE, Ore. – The College of Idaho men’s basketball program has earned the top spot in the 2018-19 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) preseason coaches’ poll.

The defending regular season and tournament champions received six first place votes and a total of 113 points. CI finished last year 30-7 overall, 18-2 in conference play, advancing to the CCC tournament championship defeating Warner Pacific.

Oregon Tech, nipping on the heels of the Yotes, was picked in second-place in the poll with 111 points and three first-place nods. The Hustlin’ Owls finished 22-11 overall and 14-6 in conference.

Southern Oregon University received the final two first place votes and is picked third with 99 points followed by Warner Pacific University (93) and Eastern Oregon University (73) rounding out the top five.

Corban University (64) was voted sixth with Northwest University (54) seventh and Northwest Christian University (50) eighth. The final three spots are The Evergreen State College (29), Multnomah University (27), and Walla Walla University (13).

The College of Idaho, Warner Pacific, Oregon Tech all advanced to the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship final site in 2018.

Oregon Tech will kick-off the 2018-19 season Saturday, October 27 at 7:30 pm. Season Tickets are sale now.

The conference postseason tournament has a single-elimination format featuring the top eight finishers in the regular season standings. Conference play is scheduled to begin November 30.

2018-19 CCC Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Team Points 2017-18 CCC 2017-18 Overall 1. College of Idaho (6) 113 18-2 30-7 2. Oregon Tech (3) 111 14-6 22-11 3. Southern Oregon (2) 99 13-7 20-12 4. Warner Pacific 93 15-5 24-10 5. Eastern Oregon 73 13-7 21-8 6. Corban 64 10-10 17-13 7. Northwest 54 7-13 13-18 8. Northwest Christian 50 9-11 13-15 9. Evergreen 29 4-16 5-24 10. Multnomah 27 5-15 9-21 11. Walla Walla 13 2-18 6-24

The NAIA men’s basketball preseason poll will be released October 23rd.