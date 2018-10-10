KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women continued to control the field as they finished with nine players in top 10 cruising to the tournament title led by Stephanie Koza who took home medalist honors. The OIT men won the men’s tournament by 17 strokes over Northwest Christian at the final round of the Oregon Tech Fall Invite at the Running Y Ranch Resort.

On the men’s side, College of Idaho’s Chris Carew held on to win medalist honors. After his first round 64, he fired a final round 76 to finish at 4-under par 140 for the two rounds, three-strokes in front of Brandon Erickson of Oregon Tech and Michael Carrillo of Northwest Christian who each finished at 1 under par 143.

Erickson led the Owls followed by Tyler Frankie 4th (144), Mayson Tibbs 5th (146), Alejandro Armijo 6th (147), and Zack Malina 9th (152).

“The men’s team continues to battle and play well,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “While it was nice to win they are motivated to chase for improvement. If asked they would all be disappointed with their personal effort in this tournament. Even though they won, they understand that they can do better. The winter off season and the spring will be important to their eventual success.”

Corkill added, “On another note, rating come out the end of the week and it will be very interesting to see how we come out. I personally feel the Women are close to the top 10 and the men are around 15th in the nation. We shall see!”

Men team scores: Oregon Tech (587), Northwest Christian A (604), Northwest Christian B (617), College of Idaho (631), Walla Walla (635), Warner Pacific (645), Vanguard (652), Simpson (662), and Multnomah (718).

Stephanie Koza led the Oregon Tech women as she won by one stroke with a two-day total 149 just sneaking past fellow Owl Aerin Song who fired a final round 73 to finish at 150. Tech Freshman Ashley Zhu was 3rd (151) with OIT’s Kylie Collom and Payton Canon finishing tied for fourth (154). Malina Kiger of Vanguard University was sixth, the only non-Oregon Tech golfer in the top 10, followed by Courtney Tabion 7th (162), Holly Froelich and Darby Twight tied for 8th (164), and Tech’s Shelby Latourrette 10th (165).

“I think the women’s 300 team total today was in many ways better than the 297 yesterday,” said Corkill. “It was windy and cold on day 2 and they could have easily played poorly today. This team is very motivated and dedicated to be their very best and I feel they have more in the tank. Every time I challenge them with a goal they meet it so the limit is unknown!”

Team scores: Oregon Tech A (597), Oregon Tech B (658), Northwest Christian (710), Vanguard (721), Simpson (722), College of Idaho (771), and Walla Walla (791)