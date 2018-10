A free pheasant hunt for youth will be sponsored by Unlimited Pheasants of Klamath Basin on Saturday, October 20 at Miller Island Wildlife Area. The hunt will begin at 10 am and will run through closing time. There may be volunteers from Unlimited Pheasants with dogs available. About 150 pheasants will be planted from donations from Southern Oregon Safari Club, Klamath Falls Chapter Oregon Hunters Association, and Dr. Smith of Klamath Falls.