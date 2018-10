Join us to see what local crafters are creating, and get a head start on your holiday shopping! We’ll be at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Dates:

Saturday, November 3rd 9am-5pm

Sunday, November 4th 10am-4pm

Admission is free!

Vendor spots still available.

For any questions, contact Kristin Sayles at 541-539-1452 or by email at kristinsayles@hotmail.com.

We hope to see you there!