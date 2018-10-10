Clear your calendars for the annual Character Counts and Mentoring Matters fundraiser banquet that will be held on November 14th! All proceeds help to build and support Citizens For Safe Schools Character Counts! initiatives, and the Kids In The Middle Mentoring program for ‘at-promise’ youth in the Basin. Contact CFSS at 541-882-3198 or email info@citizensforsafeschools.org for more information.

You may purchase tickets through Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/citizens-for-safe-schools-character-counts-mentoring-matters-banquet-tickets-50717966804