Come join us for our 2nd annual Chocolate Walk to help raise funds to support Veterans in Klamath Falls and surrounding communities.
How does it work:
You buy a ticket for $7 in advance or $10 on day of event
you will receive a walkers guide to participating businesses
You visit the businesses and receive your chocolate surprise.
You than vote and return your vote for who had the best chocolate.
Registration opens at 11:30 AM on November 24, 2018 at Sugarman’s corner
Event start time is 12 PM
Advanced TICKETS Can be purchased at
Parties R Me – 3810 S.6th Street Ste 270
Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Tues – Fri 10 AM – 6 PM Sat 10 am – 5 pm
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12
2809 Avalon Street
Klamath Falls, OR Mon – Thurs – 8 am – 12 pm
DAV Chapter 12 Members
Call 541-884-9125 for any further information