Come join us for our 2nd annual Chocolate Walk to help raise funds to support Veterans in Klamath Falls and surrounding communities.

How does it work:

You buy a ticket for $7 in advance or $10 on day of event

you will receive a walkers guide to participating businesses

You visit the businesses and receive your chocolate surprise.

You than vote and return your vote for who had the best chocolate.

Registration opens at 11:30 AM on November 24, 2018 at Sugarman’s corner

Event start time is 12 PM

Advanced TICKETS Can be purchased at

Parties R Me – 3810 S.6th Street Ste 270

Klamath Falls, OR 97603

Tues – Fri 10 AM – 6 PM Sat 10 am – 5 pm

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12

2809 Avalon Street

Klamath Falls, OR Mon – Thurs – 8 am – 12 pm

DAV Chapter 12 Members

Call 541-884-9125 for any further information